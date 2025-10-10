Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Has $499,000 Stock Holdings in Comcast Corporation $CMCSA

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 18.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,979 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 3,067 shares during the quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Comcast by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 724,760 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $25,867,000 after buying an additional 83,631 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 35,440 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,308,000 after buying an additional 8,841 shares during the period. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Comcast by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,282,073 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $47,254,000 after purchasing an additional 118,839 shares in the last quarter. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the first quarter worth approximately $335,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 41.7% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,282,833 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $157,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,278 shares during the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMCSA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Comcast from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Comcast in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Comcast from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group set a $43.00 price objective on Comcast in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.94.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of CMCSA opened at $30.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $111.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.97, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.54 and a 200 day moving average of $34.00. Comcast Corporation has a 12 month low of $30.06 and a 12 month high of $45.31.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The cable giant reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $30.34 billion during the quarter. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 18.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 21.82%.

Comcast Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Further Reading

