Danaher Corporation $DHR Holdings Lifted by Financial Security Advisor Inc.

Financial Security Advisor Inc. lifted its stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,428 shares of the conglomerate's stock after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the quarter. Financial Security Advisor Inc.'s holdings in Danaher were worth $875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Portside Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 8,719 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,871,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 20,634 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,230,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional raised its position in Danaher by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,304 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $204.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $146.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Danaher Corporation has a 12-month low of $171.00 and a 12-month high of $279.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $197.32.

Danaher Announces Dividend

Danaher Announces Dividend

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.83 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 14.21%.Danaher's revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. Danaher has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.700-7.800 EPS. Analysts predict that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 26th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.23%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DHR. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday. Redburn Partners set a $220.00 target price on Danaher in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Danaher from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Bank of America decreased their target price on Danaher from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target (down previously from $245.00) on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.60.

In other Danaher news, Director Teri List sold 2,778 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.06, for a total transaction of $586,324.68. Following the transaction, the director owned 20,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,379,706.06. This trade represents a 11.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

