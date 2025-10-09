Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Sells 344 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. $ROP

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROP – Free Report) by 49.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 344 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Roper Technologies by 3.4% during the first quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 2,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. My Legacy Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC now owns 760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Insider Transactions at Roper Technologies

In related news, VP John K. Stipancich sold 1,500 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.17, for a total value of $846,255.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 38,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,964,266.44. The trade was a 3.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.25, for a total value of $195,800.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 20,510 shares in the company, valued at $11,408,687.50. This trade represents a 1.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Roper Technologies Price Performance

Roper Technologies stock opened at $520.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.96 billion, a PE ratio of 36.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.00. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $492.25 and a 12-month high of $595.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $519.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $548.69.

Roper Technologies (NASDAQ:ROP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.83 by $0.04. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 20.62%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.48 earnings per share. Roper Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 19.900-20.050 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 5.080-5.120 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 19.96 EPS for the current year.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $561.00 to $577.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $675.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $668.00 to $687.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $695.00 to $703.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $635.27.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ROP

About Roper Technologies

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.