Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Purchases New Position in iShares Semiconductor ETF $SOXX

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 2,600.0% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Crews Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 1,666.7% during the second quarter. Crews Bank & Trust now owns 159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 50.0% during the first quarter. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. now owns 210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter valued at about $47,000.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $291.54 on Thursday. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $148.31 and a 1-year high of $292.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $255.62 and a 200-day moving average of $225.43. The company has a market capitalization of $15.95 billion, a PE ratio of 31.84 and a beta of 1.34.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Semiconductor ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th were paid a $0.5407 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. This is a boost from iShares Semiconductor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 16th.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

