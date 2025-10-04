Sen. Markwayne Mullin Sells Wabtec (NYSE:WAB) Stock

Senator Markwayne Mullin (R-Oklahoma) recently sold shares of Wabtec (NYSE:WAB). In a filing disclosed on October 01st, the Senator disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Wabtec stock on September 23rd.

Senator Markwayne Mullin also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) on 9/24/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) on 9/24/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Accenture (NYSE:ACN) on 9/24/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) on 9/24/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) on 9/24/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF) on 9/24/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) on 9/24/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) on 9/24/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Wabtec (NYSE:WAB) on 9/23/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) on 8/1/2025.

Wabtec Price Performance

Shares of WAB stock opened at $200.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Wabtec has a 1-year low of $151.81 and a 1-year high of $216.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $192.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $194.03.

Wabtec Announces Dividend

Wabtec ( NYSE:WAB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. Wabtec had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. Wabtec has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.550-9.150 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wabtec will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 14th. Wabtec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Wabtec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Wabtec in a report on Monday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Wabtec from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Wabtec from $216.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Wabtec in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $222.88.

Insider Activity at Wabtec

In other Wabtec news, CEO Rafael Santana sold 1,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.63, for a total transaction of $340,954.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 134,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,586,965.53. The trade was a 1.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,369 shares of company stock worth $1,042,586. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Wabtec

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Wabtec by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 207 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. PFS Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Wabtec by 70.4% during the 2nd quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 121 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in shares of Wabtec by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 163 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Wabtec by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 797 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Wabtec by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 748 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Senator Mullin

Markwayne Mullin (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. Senate from Oklahoma. He assumed office on January 11, 2023. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Mullin (Republican Party) ran in a special election to the U.S. Senate to represent Oklahoma. He won in the special general election on November 8, 2022. Mullin is a member of the Cherokee Nation and one of four Native American members of the 116th Congress. At the age of 20, Mullin took over his father’s plumbing business. He is also a former professional mixed martial artist. Markwayne Mullin graduated from Stilwell High School. Mullin earned an associate degree in construction technology from Oklahoma State University Institute of Technology. His career experience includes owning and founding multiple businesses.

Wabtec Company Profile

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based locomotives, equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It offers diesel-electric, battery, and liquid natural gas-powered locomotives; engines, electric motors, and propulsion systems; and marine and mining products.

