Breon Corcoran Buys 13,501 Shares of IG Group (LON:IGG) Stock

IG Group Holdings plc (LON:IGG – Get Free Report) insider Breon Corcoran purchased 13,501 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,070 per share, for a total transaction of £144,460.70.

Breon Corcoran also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 1st, Breon Corcoran purchased 61,499 shares of IG Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,075 per share, for a total transaction of £661,114.25.

LON:IGG opened at GBX 1,071 on Friday. IG Group Holdings plc has a 52 week low of GBX 860 and a 52 week high of GBX 1,165. The firm has a market cap of £3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,019.03, a P/E/G ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,120.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,074.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.04, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.47.

IG Group ( LON:IGG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported GBX 114.10 EPS for the quarter. IG Group had a net margin of 58.42% and a return on equity of 30.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that IG Group Holdings plc will post 104.0295119 earnings per share for the current year.

IG Group declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 4th that allows the company to buyback 0 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

IGG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of IG Group from GBX 1,225 to GBX 1,350 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,250 target price on shares of IG Group in a report on Friday, September 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of IG Group from GBX 1,150 to GBX 1,275 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,250 target price on shares of IG Group in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,470.67.

IG Group (LSEG:IGG) is an innovative, global fintech company that delivers dynamic online trading platforms and a

robust educational ecosystem to power the pursuit of financial freedom for the ambitious. For nearly five decades,

the Company has evolved its technology, risk management, financial products, content, and platforms to meet the

needs of its retail and institutional clients.

