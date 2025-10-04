Insider Buying: Mountview Estates (LON:MTVW) Insider Purchases £51,434.50 in Stock

Mountview Estates P.L.C. (LON:MTVW – Get Free Report) insider Duncan Sinclair purchased 533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 9,650 per share, for a total transaction of £51,434.50.
Mountview Estates Price Performance
Shares of LON MTVW opened at £102 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 9,907.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 9,654.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.64, a current ratio of 121.68 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Mountview Estates P.L.C. has a 1-year low of GBX 8,500 and a 1-year high of £102. The company has a market cap of £397.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,692.95 and a beta of 0.47.
Mountview Estates Company Profile
