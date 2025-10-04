Insider Buying: Mountview Estates (LON:MTVW) Insider Purchases £51,434.50 in Stock

Mountview Estates P.L.C. (LON:MTVW – Get Free Report) insider Duncan Sinclair purchased 533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 9,650 per share, for a total transaction of £51,434.50.

Mountview Estates Price Performance

Shares of LON MTVW opened at £102 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 9,907.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 9,654.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.64, a current ratio of 121.68 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Mountview Estates P.L.C. has a 1-year low of GBX 8,500 and a 1-year high of £102. The company has a market cap of £397.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,692.95 and a beta of 0.47.

Mountview Estates Company Profile

Mountview Estates P.L.C., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property trading and investment activities in the United Kingdom. It owns and acquires tenanted residential properties; and sells such properties when it becomes vacant. The company trades in regulated, assured, assured shorthold, and life tenancy residential units, as well as freehold and leasehold ground rent units.

