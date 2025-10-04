Johnson Service Group’s (JSG) Buy Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Johnson Service Group (LON:JSG – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 180 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on JSG. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Johnson Service Group from GBX 155 to GBX 160 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 195 target price on shares of Johnson Service Group in a report on Friday, September 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 178.33.

Get Johnson Service Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on JSG

Johnson Service Group Stock Performance

Shares of JSG stock opened at GBX 148.11 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 144.35 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 141.94. The company has a market cap of £586.54 million, a P/E ratio of 1,702.46, a PEG ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.80. Johnson Service Group has a 12 month low of GBX 118.60 and a 12 month high of GBX 163.

Johnson Service Group (LON:JSG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 2nd. The company reported GBX 4.60 earnings per share for the quarter. Johnson Service Group had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 10.95%.

About Johnson Service Group

(Get Free Report)

Johnson Service Group provides high quality textile rental and related services across a range of sectors throughout the UK.

Our family of high quality businesses includes “Johnsons Workwear”, “Johnsons Hotel Linen”, “Johnsons Hotel, Restaurant & Catering Linen” and “Johnsons Restaurant & Catering Linen”, each of which provides a high-quality and reliable service combined with outstanding customer care.

Across our entire family, our priorities are always clear and everything we do centres on the core values of Johnson Service Group – quality, reliability and service.

A strategy to consistently create value for shareholders, deliver outstanding customer service and offer fulfilling careers to employees lies at the heart of our business.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Service Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Service Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.