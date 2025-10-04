Shore Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for ASOS (LON:ASC)

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of ASOS (LON:ASC – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Shore Capital currently has a GBX 400 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ASC. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 600 price target on shares of ASOS in a research report on Tuesday. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 375 price target on shares of ASOS in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, ASOS currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 458.33.

Shares of ASC opened at GBX 268.79 on Wednesday. ASOS has a 1-year low of GBX 223.20 and a 1-year high of GBX 454.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 295.79 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 301.16. The firm has a market capitalization of £320.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.86, a PEG ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 2.86.

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and internationally. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS Luxe, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge, HIIT, AsYou, Dark Future, UNRVLLD/SPPLY, Crooked Tongues, Daysocial, Actual, and Weekend Collective brands, as well as through third-party brands.

