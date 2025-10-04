Insider Selling: Staffline Group (LON:STAF) Insider Sells 8,547 Shares of Stock

Staffline Group plc (LON:STAF – Get Free Report) insider Thomas Spain sold 8,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 40, for a total transaction of £3,418.80.

Thomas Spain also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 19th, Thomas Spain sold 125,696 shares of Staffline Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 40, for a total transaction of £50,278.40.

On Monday, September 15th, Thomas Spain sold 10,357 shares of Staffline Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 41, for a total transaction of £4,246.37.

On Friday, September 5th, Thomas Spain sold 92,346 shares of Staffline Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 43, for a total transaction of £39,708.78.

On Tuesday, August 12th, Thomas Spain sold 109,988 shares of Staffline Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 44, for a total transaction of £48,394.72.

On Tuesday, August 5th, Thomas Spain sold 40,414 shares of Staffline Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 45, for a total transaction of £18,186.30.

On Friday, August 1st, Thomas Spain sold 262,626 shares of Staffline Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 41, for a total transaction of £107,676.66.

On Friday, August 1st, Thomas Spain sold 28,907 shares of Staffline Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 40, for a total transaction of £11,562.80.

On Friday, July 18th, Thomas Spain sold 8,480 shares of Staffline Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 46, for a total transaction of £3,900.80.

Staffline Group Trading Up 0.9%

STAF opened at GBX 46.40 on Friday. Staffline Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 18 and a twelve month high of GBX 51.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 43.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 39.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.04. The stock has a market capitalization of £55.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,546.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.74.

Staffline Group Company Profile

Staffline Group ( LON:STAF ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported GBX 0.60 earnings per share for the quarter. Staffline Group had a negative net margin of 2.04% and a negative return on equity of 42.09%. Analysts predict that Staffline Group plc will post 4.3026706 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Staffline Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment and outsourced human resource services, and skills and employment training and support services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Recruitment GB, Recruitment Ireland, and PeoplePlus.

