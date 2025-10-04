UIL (LON:UTL) Insider Stuart Bridges Acquires 9,688 Shares

UIL Limited (LON:UTL – Get Free Report) insider Stuart Bridges acquired 9,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 142 per share, for a total transaction of £13,756.96.

UIL Trading Down 1.2%

UTL stock opened at GBX 138.28 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 131.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 121.10. UIL Limited has a 1-year low of GBX 92 and a 1-year high of GBX 147. The stock has a market cap of £127.89 million, a P/E ratio of -602.53 and a beta of 0.80.

UIL (LON:UTL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 30th. The company reported GBX 11.91 earnings per share for the quarter. UIL had a negative return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 156.15%.

UIL Company Profile

UIL Limited is focused on uncovering investments with underlying value.

UIL’s investment objective is to maximise shareholder returns by identifying and investing in investments worldwide where the underlying value is not fully recognised.

UIL Limited (formerly Utilico Investments Limited and Utilico Limited) is an exempted closed-end Bermuda incorporated investment company, established as a successor to Utilico Investment Trust plc.

