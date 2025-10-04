Sen. Markwayne Mullin Sells Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares

Senator Markwayne Mullin (R-Oklahoma) recently sold shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). In a filing disclosed on October 01st, the Senator disclosed that they had sold between $15,001 and $50,000 in Adobe stock on September 24th.

Senator Markwayne Mullin also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) on 9/24/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) on 9/24/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Accenture (NYSE:ACN) on 9/24/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) on 9/24/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF) on 9/24/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) on 9/24/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) on 9/24/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Wabtec (NYSE:WAB) on 9/23/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Wabtec (NYSE:WAB) on 9/23/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) on 8/1/2025.

Adobe Price Performance

Shares of ADBE opened at $346.74 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $330.04 and a 12-month high of $557.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $353.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $372.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $145.15 billion, a PE ratio of 21.60, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.49.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 11th. The software company reported $5.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.18 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 57.54% and a net margin of 30.01%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.65 EPS. Adobe has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.800-20.850 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.400 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 20.8% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,964 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 110.4% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 9.2% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 62,851 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $24,105,000 after purchasing an additional 5,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the first quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Adobe from $450.00 to $405.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Mizuho cut Adobe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Adobe from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Adobe from $525.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $433.41.

About Senator Mullin

Markwayne Mullin (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. Senate from Oklahoma. He assumed office on January 11, 2023. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Mullin (Republican Party) ran in a special election to the U.S. Senate to represent Oklahoma. He won in the special general election on November 8, 2022. Mullin is a member of the Cherokee Nation and one of four Native American members of the 116th Congress. At the age of 20, Mullin took over his father’s plumbing business. He is also a former professional mixed martial artist. Markwayne Mullin graduated from Stilwell High School. Mullin earned an associate degree in construction technology from Oklahoma State University Institute of Technology. His career experience includes owning and founding multiple businesses.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

