Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX)

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $121.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on BSX. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Raymond James Financial lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $121.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on Boston Scientific from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Boston Scientific from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Boston Scientific from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.79.

Shares of Boston Scientific stock opened at $97.30 on Wednesday. Boston Scientific has a 12 month low of $80.64 and a 12 month high of $109.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.05.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 19.21%. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. Boston Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Boston Scientific has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.700-0.720 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Boston Scientific will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Yoshiaki Fujimori sold 2,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.99, for a total transaction of $310,377.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 2,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $222,646.19. The trade was a 58.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.47, for a total transaction of $4,923,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 178,342 shares in the company, valued at $17,561,336.74. This represents a 21.90% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 174,214 shares of company stock valued at $17,972,457. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 27,376 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 5.5% in the first quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,381 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC bought a new stake in Boston Scientific during the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC grew its position in Boston Scientific by 29.7% during the first quarter. Leverty Financial Group LLC now owns 3,977 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Boston Scientific in the first quarter worth approximately $418,000. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

