Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) Stock Price Expected to Rise, CIBC Analyst Says

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by CIBC from C$87.00 to C$94.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

ATZ has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$85.00 to C$94.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 13th. Raymond James Financial raised their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$78.00 to C$87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$92.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$84.00 to C$95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$66.00 to C$84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$89.40.

Aritzia stock opened at C$82.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$80.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$67.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.51, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.44, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.76. Aritzia has a 52 week low of C$36.51 and a 52 week high of C$90.12.

In other news, Senior Officer Philippa (Pippa) Morgan sold 1,937 shares of Aritzia stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$73.42, for a total value of C$142,214.54. Also, Director Jennifer Wong sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$75.50, for a total transaction of C$1,510,000.00. Insiders have sold a total of 94,200 shares of company stock valued at $7,000,627 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Aritzia Inc is an integrated design house of exclusive fashion brands. It designs apparel and accessories for its collection of exclusive brands and sells them under the Aritzia banner. The category of products offered by the firm is blouses, T-shirts, pants, dresses, sweaters, jackets and coats, skirts, shorts, jumpsuits, and accessories.

