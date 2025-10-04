Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) Price Target Raised to C$92.00

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Desjardins from C$89.00 to C$92.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Stella-Jones’ FY2026 earnings at $6.21 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $6.62 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Stella-Jones from C$82.00 to C$78.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones from C$93.00 to C$92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$86.83.

Stella-Jones stock opened at C$81.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$78.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$75.00. Stella-Jones has a 1-year low of C$62.26 and a 1-year high of C$94.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.53, a current ratio of 6.85 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of C$4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.00.

Stella-Jones Inc produces and sells lumber and wood products. The company operates in two segments: Pressure-treated wood, which includes utility poles, railway ties, residential lumber, and industrial products; and Logs & Lumber segment comprises of the sales of logs harvested in the course of the company’s procurement process that is determined to be unsuitable for use as utility poles, it also includes the sale of excess lumber to local home-building markets.

