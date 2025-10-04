Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) Price Target Raised to C$92.00

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Desjardins from C$89.00 to C$92.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Stella-Jones’ FY2026 earnings at $6.21 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $6.62 EPS.
Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Stella-Jones from C$82.00 to C$78.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones from C$93.00 to C$92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$86.83.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Stella-Jones
Stella-Jones Stock Performance
Stella-Jones Company Profile
Stella-Jones Inc produces and sells lumber and wood products. The company operates in two segments: Pressure-treated wood, which includes utility poles, railway ties, residential lumber, and industrial products; and Logs & Lumber segment comprises of the sales of logs harvested in the course of the company’s procurement process that is determined to be unsuitable for use as utility poles, it also includes the sale of excess lumber to local home-building markets.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Stella-Jones
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, What They Are Not
- After Trump Deal, Can Meta Stock Withstand TikTok’s Onslaught?
- What is the MACD Indicator and How to Use it in Your Trading
- Alphabet: After Its Best Quarter in Decades, Is It Time to Buy?
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- Forget Airlines—These Trucking Stocks Are Shifting Into High Gear
Receive News & Ratings for Stella-Jones Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stella-Jones and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.