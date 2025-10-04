iOThree Limited’s Lock-Up Period To End on October 7th (NASDAQ:IOTR)

iOThree’s (NASDAQ:IOTR – Get Free Report) lock-up period is set to end on Tuesday, October 7th. iOThree had issued 2,100,000 shares in its initial public offering on April 10th. The total size of the offering was $8,400,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e-)” rating on shares of iOThree in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Wall Street Zen raised iOThree to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Sell”.

iOThree Stock Up 1.4%

About iOThree

Shares of NASDAQ IOTR opened at $0.40 on Friday. iOThree has a 52-week low of $0.31 and a 52-week high of $5.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.41.

We are a leading provider of maritime digital technologies including satellite connectivity and digitalization solutions in Singapore focused on facilitating the maritime industry towards digital transformation. Based on the Frost & Sullivan Report, as of March 31, 2024, we ranked fifth in the Singaporean market based on revenue from the provision of maritime connectivity and digital solutions with a market share of approximately 6.2%.

