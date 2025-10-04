BILL (NYSE:BILL) Price Target Raised to $56.00

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $46.00 to $56.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of BILL from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of BILL from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Piper Sandler cut BILL from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on BILL from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Truist Financial raised BILL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BILL presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.65.

Shares of BILL stock opened at $53.41 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. BILL has a 1 year low of $36.55 and a 1 year high of $100.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -333.81, a PEG ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 1.42.

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $383.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.43 million. BILL had a return on equity of 1.16% and a net margin of 1.63%.The business’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. BILL has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.000-2.200 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 0.490-0.520 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that BILL will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BILL declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 27th that permits the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BILL by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 45,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 8,131 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in BILL by 230.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 38,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after buying an additional 26,664 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in BILL in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,207,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in BILL by 3,947.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 14,725 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of BILL in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $570,000. 97.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

