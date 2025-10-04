Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $100.9667.

Several brokerages recently commented on FMX. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $97.00 target price (down from $132.00) on shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Zacks Research cut Fomento Economico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Barclays reduced their target price on Fomento Economico Mexicano from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Fomento Economico Mexicano from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FMX. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano during the first quarter valued at $330,437,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano by 309.6% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,714,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296,194 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano by 11,692.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 716,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,171,000 after acquiring an additional 709,957 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano by 105.4% in the first quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,112,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,139,000 after buying an additional 570,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano by 52.4% in the second quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC now owns 944,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,298,000 after buying an additional 324,781 shares during the last quarter. 61.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano stock opened at $95.73 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.04. The company has a market cap of $34.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.56, a PEG ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Fomento Economico Mexicano has a 1 year low of $81.07 and a 1 year high of $108.74.

Fomento Economico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $11.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.71 billion. Fomento Economico Mexicano had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 2.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fomento Economico Mexicano will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 17th were issued a dividend of $1.3625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 17th. This is a boost from Fomento Economico Mexicano’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $5.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.7%. Fomento Economico Mexicano’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.83%.

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

