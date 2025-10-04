Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA) Price Target Raised to $25.00

Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Needham & Company LLC from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Zeta Global from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Zeta Global from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Zeta Global from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Zacks Research raised shares of Zeta Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Zeta Global from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zeta Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.38.

Shares of ZETA stock opened at $19.34 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.25. Zeta Global has a 1 year low of $10.69 and a 1 year high of $38.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.76 and a beta of 1.29.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Palouse Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Zeta Global by 6.1% in the second quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Zeta Global by 15.3% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Zeta Global by 1.3% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 63,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC grew its position in Zeta Global by 5.8% in the first quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 17,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Zeta Global by 5.9% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company’s Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry’s opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

