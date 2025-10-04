Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Has Lowered Expectations for Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Stock Price

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $178.00 to $170.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on JKHY. DA Davidson set a $204.00 target price on Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. UBS Group dropped their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $203.00 to $185.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.38.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

View Our Latest Report on JKHY

Jack Henry & Associates Trading Down 0.0%

Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $146.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.58. Jack Henry & Associates has a 12 month low of $144.12 and a 12 month high of $196.00.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The technology company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $615.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.20 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 19.19%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. Jack Henry & Associates has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th were paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 5th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David B. Foss sold 5,780 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.28, for a total value of $966,878.40. Following the transaction, the director owned 139,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,296,249.20. This represents a 3.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the third quarter valued at $209,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the second quarter valued at $382,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.6% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 22.4% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

About Jack Henry & Associates

(Get Free Report)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a financial technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer and member information.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.