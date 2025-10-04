C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Upgraded at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $130.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $95.00.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CHRW. Susquehanna set a $165.00 price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $116.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, C.H. Robinson Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.19.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Up 0.5%

CHRW opened at $135.40 on Wednesday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $84.68 and a fifty-two week high of $138.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $125.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.60. The company has a market capitalization of $15.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.90.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.12. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 35.01%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 5th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 56.49%.

Insider Activity at C.H. Robinson Worldwide

In related news, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 5,713 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.24, for a total value of $664,079.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 65,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,640,222.72. The trade was a 8.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Arun Rajan sold 2,500 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.74, for a total value of $304,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 130,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,898,148.34. This represents a 1.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,577 shares of company stock valued at $1,714,544 over the last ninety days. 1.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. North Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. 93.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

