Brokerages Set REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) Price Target at $56.50

REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on REVG shares. Morgan Stanley set a $64.00 price target on shares of REV Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of REV Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of REV Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of REV Group from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of REV Group from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th.

Get REV Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on REV Group

REV Group Price Performance

NYSE REVG opened at $53.98 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. REV Group has a 1-year low of $25.76 and a 1-year high of $64.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.93 and a 200-day moving average of $44.37. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.16.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.16. REV Group had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 27.25%. The company had revenue of $644.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $613.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. REV Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that REV Group will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

REV Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 26th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 26th. REV Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.32%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REVG. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in REV Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $513,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of REV Group by 60.2% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 18,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in shares of REV Group by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 110,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,520,000 after buying an additional 23,935 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of REV Group by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 265,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,452,000 after buying an additional 52,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of REV Group by 3,639.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 13,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 12,702 shares during the last quarter.

REV Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

REV Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan Emergency Response, Smeal, Spartan Fire Chassis, and Ladder Tower brand names; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, and Wheeled Coach brand names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for REV Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REV Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.