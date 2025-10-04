Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) Price Target Raised to C$90.00

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF – Free Report) had its price target increased by Raymond James Financial from C$85.00 to C$90.00 in a report released on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock. Raymond James Financial also issued estimates for Exchange Income’s Q3 2025 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.17 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.77 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.49 EPS.

EIF has been the subject of several other reports. Cormark lifted their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$67.00 to C$78.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$70.00 to C$84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$73.00 to C$84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$65.50 to C$69.50 in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$66.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$80.82.

Shares of TSE:EIF opened at C$75.28 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$70.97 and a 200 day moving average of C$61.31. The stock has a market cap of C$3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.88. Exchange Income has a 12 month low of C$45.00 and a 12 month high of C$75.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a sep 25 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 29th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. Exchange Income’s payout ratio is 100.38%.

Exchange Income Corp is a diversified acquisition-oriented corporation focused on opportunities in two sectors, aerospace, aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing. The business plan of the corporation is to invest in profitable, well-established companies with strong cash flows operating in niche markets.

