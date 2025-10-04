Montage Gold Corp. (CVE:MAU) Receives C$5.60 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Montage Gold Corp. (CVE:MAU – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$5.60.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Beacon Securities upped their target price on Montage Gold from C$6.00 to C$7.80 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Scotiabank set a C$6.25 target price on Montage Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$7.50 target price on Montage Gold and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th.

Shares of CVE MAU opened at C$3.70 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.70 and its 200 day moving average price is C$3.63. The firm has a market cap of C$1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.33 and a beta of 1.55. Montage Gold has a 52 week low of C$1.24 and a 52 week high of C$3.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 26.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Montage Gold Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its flagship property is the Koné Gold Project covering an area of 2,259 square kilometers located in the Côte d'Ivoire, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

