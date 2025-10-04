Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF) Receives $12.93 Average Price Target from Analysts

Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.9286.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on XPOF shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Xponential Fitness in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Raymond James Financial cut their price target on shares of Xponential Fitness from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th.

In related news, Director Bruce N. Haase purchased 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.67 per share, for a total transaction of $536,900.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 95,937 shares in the company, valued at $735,836.79. The trade was a 269.88% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 42.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Xponential Fitness during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xponential Fitness in the second quarter worth $82,000. Militia Capital Partners LP bought a new position in Xponential Fitness during the second quarter worth $126,000. PharVision Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Xponential Fitness during the 2nd quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC boosted its holdings in Xponential Fitness by 453.8% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 21,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 17,464 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:XPOF opened at $8.06 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $393.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 1.45. Xponential Fitness has a 1 year low of $6.64 and a 1 year high of $18.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.64.

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $76.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Xponential Fitness has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Xponential Fitness will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in North America. It offers pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running, functional training, and yoga services under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

