ASML’s (ASML) Buy Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday,MarketScreener reports.

ASML has been the topic of several other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Arete Research upgraded shares of ASML to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of ASML from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, New Street Research upgraded shares of ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $923.80.

Get ASML alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on ASML

ASML Price Performance

NASDAQ:ASML opened at $1,032.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $406.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $806.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $753.05. ASML has a 12-month low of $578.51 and a 12-month high of $1,040.23.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The semiconductor company reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.94 by ($1.39). The firm had revenue of $8.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.72 billion. ASML had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 49.47%. ASML’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.01 earnings per share. ASML has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts expect that ASML will post 25.17 EPS for the current year.

ASML Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 29th were given a dividend of $1.856 per share. This is a boost from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 29th. This represents a $7.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.21%.

Institutional Trading of ASML

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASML. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in ASML by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,571,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in ASML in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in ASML by 59.4% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in ASML by 48.0% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in ASML by 16.9% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

About ASML

(Get Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.