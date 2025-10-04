Topps Tiles’ (TPT) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Topps Tiles (LON:TPT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 70 price objective on the stock.

Shares of TPT opened at GBX 37.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,807.72. The firm has a market cap of £73.34 million, a PE ratio of -759.67 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 36.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 35.47. Topps Tiles has a 12-month low of GBX 28.05 and a 12-month high of GBX 45.

About Topps Tiles

Topps Tiles Plc engages in the retail and wholesale distribution of ceramic and porcelain tiles, natural stone, and related products for residential and commercial markets in the United Kingdom. The company engages in the property management and investment activities; retail and wholesale of wood flooring products; provision of warehousing services; and sale and distribution of architectural ceramic.

