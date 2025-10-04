Topps Tiles’ (TPT) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Topps Tiles (LON:TPT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 70 price objective on the stock.
Topps Tiles Stock Performance
Shares of TPT opened at GBX 37.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,807.72. The firm has a market cap of £73.34 million, a PE ratio of -759.67 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 36.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 35.47. Topps Tiles has a 12-month low of GBX 28.05 and a 12-month high of GBX 45.
About Topps Tiles
