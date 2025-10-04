Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Given New $170.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Bank of America from $167.00 to $170.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

DELL has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on Dell Technologies from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Fox Advisors cut Dell Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Dell Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.67.

Dell Technologies stock opened at $140.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.68, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.05. Dell Technologies has a 1 year low of $66.25 and a 1 year high of $152.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $131.84 and a 200-day moving average of $114.93.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The technology company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.03. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 236.21% and a net margin of 4.73%.The company had revenue of $29.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Dell Technologies has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.450-2.450 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 9.550-9.550 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 21st. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.88%.

In related news, Director William D. Green sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total transaction of $9,782,500.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 47,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,166,659.50. The trade was a 57.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 824,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.98, for a total value of $112,183,364.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,781,682 shares of company stock valued at $505,183,267. Corporate insiders own 42.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DELL. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 4,318 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. RWA Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,953 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,004 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 84.7% during the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

