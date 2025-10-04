AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $205.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price (down previously from $255.00) on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $236.00 to $226.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 14th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $238.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded AvalonBay Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $228.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $217.46.

NYSE:AVB opened at $190.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. AvalonBay Communities has a fifty-two week low of $180.40 and a fifty-two week high of $239.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $191.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.19. The stock has a market cap of $27.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.86.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.02. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 38.91%.The company had revenue of $689.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $759.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.77 EPS. AvalonBay Communities has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.190-11.590 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.750-2.850 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.21%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 33.5% during the first quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 23,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,951,000 after purchasing an additional 5,791 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 4.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 48,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares during the last quarter. Vert Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 5.0% during the first quarter. Vert Asset Management LLC now owns 66,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,307,000 after purchasing an additional 3,199 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 9.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 344,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,938,000 after acquiring an additional 28,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Figure 8 Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the first quarter worth $1,272,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store, Other Stabilized, and Development or Redevelopment. The Same Store segment refers to the operating communities that were owned and had stabilized occupancy.

