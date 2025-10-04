Utilico Emerging Markets Trust (LON:UEM) Insider Purchases £7,620 in Stock

Utilico Emerging Markets Trust PLC (LON:UEM – Get Free Report) insider Eric St Clair Stobart bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 254 per share, for a total transaction of £7,620.

Utilico Emerging Markets Trust Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of Utilico Emerging Markets Trust stock opened at GBX 254 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £461.73 million, a P/E ratio of -2,866.82 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 249.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 235.29. Utilico Emerging Markets Trust PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 190.04 and a 1-year high of GBX 260. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Utilico Emerging Markets Trust Company Profile

Utilico Emerging Markets Trust plc (“UEM”) is a UK closed-end investment trust which is uniquely focused on global infrastructure and utilities megatrends in emerging markets.

UEM’s objective is to provide long-term total return by investing predominantly in infrastructure, utility and related sectors mainly in emerging markets.

UEM’s focus is on the undeveloped and developing markets of Asia, Latin America, Emerging Europe and Africa, while maintaining the flexibility to invest in markets world-wide.

