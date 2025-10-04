Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) Price Target Raised to $158.00

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Free Report) had its price target lifted by UBS Group from $135.00 to $158.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PRIM. KeyCorp raised their target price on Primoris Services from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Primoris Services from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Mizuho started coverage on Primoris Services in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. Glj Research started coverage on Primoris Services in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Research cut Primoris Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Primoris Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.18.

Get Primoris Services alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PRIM

Primoris Services Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of PRIM stock opened at $137.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. Primoris Services has a 1 year low of $49.10 and a 1 year high of $141.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $117.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of 45.36 and a beta of 1.43.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.58. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 2.68%.The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. Primoris Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.900-5.100 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Primoris Services will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

Primoris Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.26%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Jeremy Kinch sold 3,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $372,744.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 9,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,187,920. This represents a 23.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael E. Ching sold 2,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.89, for a total value of $351,877.15. Following the sale, the director owned 9,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,143,031.26. The trade was a 23.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,941 shares of company stock valued at $3,004,821 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Primoris Services

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Primoris Services during the 1st quarter worth about $111,497,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,833,105 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $142,872,000 after purchasing an additional 660,915 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 122.2% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,783,872 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $102,412,000 after purchasing an additional 980,940 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,320,947 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $103,058,000 after purchasing an additional 33,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,281,524 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $99,895,000 after purchasing an additional 24,254 shares in the last quarter. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Primoris Services

(Get Free Report)

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of specialty construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Utilities and Energy/Renewables segments. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Primoris Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primoris Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.