Telsey Advisory Group Issues Positive Forecast for Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Stock Price

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Free Report) had its target price raised by Telsey Advisory Group from $24.00 to $29.00 in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

VSCO has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Zacks Research raised Victoria’s Secret & Co. to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Bank of America upped their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $26.73.

Get Victoria's Secret & Co. alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on VSCO

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. stock opened at $29.11 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 2.23. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.76 and a fifty-two week high of $48.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.09.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a return on equity of 33.77% and a net margin of 2.42%.Victoria’s Secret & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has set its Q3 2025 guidance at -0.75–0.550 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Victoria’s Secret & Co.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VSCO. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $112,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 1,209.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 45,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 42,165 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 141,000.0% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the first quarter worth approximately $731,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 290.1% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 17,529 shares during the period. 90.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Victoria’s Secret & Co operates as a lingerie, clothing and beauty retailer. It offers bras, panties, lingerie, pajamas, sleep, sport and swim apparel, and beauty products. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Reynoldsburg, OH.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Victoria's Secret & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria's Secret & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.