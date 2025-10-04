United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Price Target Raised to $125.00

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) had its target price raised by Jefferies Financial Group from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on UAL. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of United Airlines in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of United Airlines from $81.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of United Airlines from $122.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of United Airlines from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of United Airlines from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.64.

United Airlines stock opened at $95.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.65. United Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $52.00 and a fifty-two week high of $116.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $99.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.20. The firm has a market cap of $30.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.45.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.06. United Airlines had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 30.09%. The company had revenue of $15.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. United Airlines has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.000-11.000 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that United Airlines will post 12.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other United Airlines news, Director Michelle Freyre sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total transaction of $82,917.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 829 shares in the company, valued at $76,375.77. This trade represents a 52.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Barney Harford sold 15,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total transaction of $1,424,544.69. Following the transaction, the director owned 89,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,012,670. This represents a 15.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 106,791 shares of company stock valued at $9,992,318. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 1.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,520,643 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $105,000,000 after buying an additional 16,477 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the first quarter worth approximately $15,089,000. Generate Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the first quarter worth approximately $10,773,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 132.9% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,503 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 4,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 7,225.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 360,579 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $24,898,000 after buying an additional 355,657 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

