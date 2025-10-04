Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) Price Target Raised to $66.00

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Free Report) had its target price upped by Bank of America from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $65.00 price target on shares of Lamb Weston and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.56.

NYSE:LW opened at $62.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.03, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.52. Lamb Weston has a 1-year low of $47.87 and a 1-year high of $83.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 28.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. Lamb Weston has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 31st will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 31st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.96%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LW. American National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 64.2% in the second quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 537 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 3,466.7% in the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 535 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

