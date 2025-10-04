Morgan Stanley Cuts Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) Price Target to $146.00

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $155.00 to $146.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on MTN. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $185.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $244.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $216.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $152.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vail Resorts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.90.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MTN

Vail Resorts Stock Performance

NYSE:MTN opened at $157.07 on Wednesday. Vail Resorts has a 1 year low of $129.85 and a 1 year high of $199.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 21.20, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.86.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 29th. The company reported ($5.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.75) by ($0.33). Vail Resorts had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 31.54%. The firm had revenue of $271.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($4.67) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.

Vail Resorts Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $2.22 per share. This represents a $8.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 9th. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 119.84%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vail Resorts

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in Vail Resorts by 3.6% in the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 5,475,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,373,000 after buying an additional 191,327 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Vail Resorts by 0.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,654,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,686,000 after buying an additional 5,788 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Vail Resorts by 2.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,320,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,531,000 after buying an additional 31,852 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 23.4% in the second quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 993,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,146,000 after acquiring an additional 188,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 0.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 691,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,274 shares during the last quarter. 94.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.