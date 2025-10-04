Analysts Set Sandstorm Gold Ltd (NYSE:SAND) Target Price at $10.15

Shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd (NYSE:SAND – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.15.

SAND has been the subject of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Stifel Canada lowered shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. TD Securities lowered shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, National Bankshares restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th.

Get Sandstorm Gold alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of NYSE:SAND opened at $12.52 on Monday. Sandstorm Gold has a 52-week low of $5.33 and a 52-week high of $12.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.09 and a 200 day moving average of $9.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 104.29 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05. Sandstorm Gold had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 2.38%. The company had revenue of $51.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.43 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sandstorm Gold Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 26th. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sandstorm Gold

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. XTX Topco Ltd raised its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 107.9% during the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 75,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 39,172 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 62.0% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 10,302 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the first quarter valued at about $414,000. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the first quarter valued at about $624,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 43.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 6,092 shares during the last quarter. 51.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sandstorm Gold

(Get Free Report)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements from companies that have advanced stage operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sandstorm Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandstorm Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.