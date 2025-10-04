Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $150.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on MAA. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. BNP Paribas downgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 1st. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.78.

Shares of MAA stock opened at $136.79 on Wednesday. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a fifty-two week low of $136.07 and a fifty-two week high of $173.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $141.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.83.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.01. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 25.98%.The business had revenue of $549.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Mid-America Apartment Communities has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.080-2.240 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 8.650-8.890 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 8.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.515 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 15th. This is a positive change from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $6.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.4%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 124.69%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the third quarter valued at approximately $822,000. Farmers Trust Co. lifted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.0% in the third quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 26,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,739,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 142.5% in the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 24,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,696,000 after buying an additional 14,674 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the second quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 72.5% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 10,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after buying an additional 4,410 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition, and development of apartment communities. It operates through the Same Store and Non-Same Store segments. The Same Store Communities segment represents those apartment communities that have been owned and stabilized for at least 12 months as of the first day of the calendar year.

