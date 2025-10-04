Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) Upgraded at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $20.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $14.00.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Westpark Capital increased their target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 22nd. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.83.

Get Enanta Pharmaceuticals alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Enanta Pharmaceuticals

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of ENTA stock opened at $10.33 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.99. The firm has a market cap of $220.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 0.89. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $4.09 and a 1 year high of $15.34.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by $0.40. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 141.98% and a negative return on equity of 89.02%. The business had revenue of $18.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.21 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will post -4.65 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enanta Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENTA. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 31,072 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 7,896 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 117.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 15,726 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 8,501 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 51,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 16,547 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 94.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its product pipeline comprises EDP-514, which is in phase 1b clinical development for the treatment of chronic infection with hepatitis B virus or HBV; EDP-938 and EDP-323, which is in phase II clinical development for the treatment of respiratory syncytial virus; EDP-235, which is in phase II clinical development for the treatment of human coronaviruses; and Glecaprevir, which is in the market for the treatment of chronic infection with hepatitis C virus or HCV.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.