Analysts Set Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) Target Price at $46.13

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.1250.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Celldex Therapeutics from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Citigroup cut their price target on Celldex Therapeutics from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Celldex Therapeutics from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 17th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Corient Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,105,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Celldex Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $125,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 289.6% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,247 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 5,387 shares during the last quarter. Exome Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Celldex Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $1,486,000. Finally, Vestal Point Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 781.0% during the second quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 1,750,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,612,000 after buying an additional 1,551,354 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CLDX stock opened at $26.41 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.77 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.24. Celldex Therapeutics has a one year low of $14.40 and a one year high of $31.66.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 million. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 3,446.88% and a negative return on equity of 27.61%. On average, research analysts expect that Celldex Therapeutics will post -2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory, allergic, autoimmune, and other devastating diseases.

