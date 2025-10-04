Analysts Set Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) Target Price at $46.13

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.1250.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Celldex Therapeutics from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Citigroup cut their price target on Celldex Therapeutics from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Celldex Therapeutics from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 17th.
Institutional Trading of Celldex Therapeutics
Celldex Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of CLDX stock opened at $26.41 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.77 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.24. Celldex Therapeutics has a one year low of $14.40 and a one year high of $31.66.
Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 million. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 3,446.88% and a negative return on equity of 27.61%. On average, research analysts expect that Celldex Therapeutics will post -2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Celldex Therapeutics Company Profile
Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory, allergic, autoimmune, and other devastating diseases.
