Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Cuts Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Price Target to $85.00

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $88.00 to $85.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on FIS. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $81.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.00.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services Trading Up 0.4%

FIS stock opened at $66.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $34.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 370.60 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.07. Fidelity National Information Services has a 52 week low of $63.00 and a 52 week high of $91.98.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 18.73% and a net margin of 1.09%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. Fidelity National Information Services has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.460-1.500 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 5.720-5.800 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 10th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 888.89%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity National Information Services

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monetary Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 2.8% during the first quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 4,960 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 0.4% during the first quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 30,861 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,305,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 2.3% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 6,317 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Stonebrook Private Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 0.6% during the first quarter. Stonebrook Private Inc. now owns 24,424 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 4.7% during the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 3,284 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. 96.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fidelity National Information Services

(Get Free Report)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.