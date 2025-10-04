LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $59.7143.

LIVN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of LivaNova in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of LivaNova from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $55.00 target price on LivaNova and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

LIVN stock opened at $53.37 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.72 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.29. LivaNova has a 52-week low of $32.48 and a 52-week high of $58.91.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.21. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 14.57% and a negative net margin of 16.13%.The business had revenue of $352.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. LivaNova’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that LivaNova will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 4,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 2.3% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 13,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in LivaNova by 182.5% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of LivaNova by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,260,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. The company operates through Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support segments. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

