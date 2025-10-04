OceanaGold Co. (TSE:OGC) Receives C$22.79 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of OceanaGold Co. (TSE:OGC – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$24.44.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on OGC shares. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of OceanaGold from C$25.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities upgraded shares of OceanaGold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$22.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Raymond James Financial raised OceanaGold to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on OceanaGold from C$28.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on OceanaGold from C$6.50 to C$20.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th.
OceanaGold is a growing intermediate gold and copper producer committed to safely and responsibly maximizing the generation of Free Cash Flow from our operations and delivering strong returns for our shareholders. We have a portfolio of four operating mines: the Haile Gold Mine in the United States of America; Didipio Mine in the Philippines; and the Macraes and Waihi operations in New Zealand.
