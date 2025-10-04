Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA) Price Target Raised to $30.00

Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Canaccord Genuity Group from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ZETA. Wall Street Zen upgraded Zeta Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 20th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Zeta Global from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Zeta Global from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Zacks Research upgraded Zeta Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Zeta Global from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zeta Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.38.

ZETA opened at $19.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.76 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.25. Zeta Global has a 1-year low of $10.69 and a 1-year high of $38.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.59.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZETA. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Zeta Global by 2,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zeta Global during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in Zeta Global by 963.9% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Zeta Global during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Traub Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zeta Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company’s Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry’s opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

