Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Price Target Raised to $140.00

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Rothschild & Co Redburn from $115.00 to $140.00 in a report published on Wednesday,MarketScreener reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on LRCX. HSBC set a $127.00 price objective on Lam Research and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Argus increased their price objective on Lam Research from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Erste Group Bank started coverage on Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $125.00 price objective on Lam Research and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Lam Research from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Twenty-three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lam Research currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.20.

Lam Research Stock Down 0.8%

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $145.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $183.87 billion, a PE ratio of 35.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.84. Lam Research has a one year low of $56.32 and a one year high of $147.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 58.17% and a net margin of 29.07%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. Lam Research has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.100-1.300 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lam Research will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 24th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 24th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.00%.

Institutional Trading of Lam Research

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in Lam Research by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 187,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,629,000 after buying an additional 17,833 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 1st quarter valued at about $607,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 49,505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,607,000 after acquiring an additional 10,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 121,902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,862,000 after acquiring an additional 39,414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

