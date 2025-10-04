Camping World (NYSE:CWH) Receives $21.67 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.6667.
Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Camping World from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Camping World from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Camping World in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Raymond James Financial decreased their target price on Camping World from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Research raised Camping World from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th.
NYSE:CWH opened at $16.44 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.20 and a beta of 1.94. Camping World has a 1 year low of $11.17 and a 1 year high of $25.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.24.
Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.01). Camping World had a negative net margin of 0.13% and a negative return on equity of 2.81%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Camping World will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. Camping World’s payout ratio is currently -250.00%.
Camping World Holdings, Inc, together its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.
