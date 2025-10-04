Firefly Aerospace, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLY) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Firefly Aerospace, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLY – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FLY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Firefly Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Firefly Aerospace in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of Firefly Aerospace to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Firefly Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Firefly Aerospace in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company.

Shares of FLY opened at $27.37 on Friday. Firefly Aerospace has a twelve month low of $26.05 and a twelve month high of $73.80.

Firefly Aerospace is a market leading space and defense technology company with an established track record of success providing comprehensive mission solutions to national security, government, and commercial customers. Our mission is to enable responsive, regular, and reliable launch, transit, and operations in space for our customers across the globe.

