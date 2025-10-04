Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.2222.

CTRA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Coterra Energy from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 target price (down previously from $38.00) on shares of Coterra Energy in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Coterra Energy in a report on Friday, July 11th.

NYSE:CTRA opened at $23.30 on Monday. Coterra Energy has a 52 week low of $22.46 and a 52 week high of $29.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $17.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.29.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.02). Coterra Energy had a net margin of 23.80% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Coterra Energy will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 14th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.11%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in Coterra Energy by 175.6% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Coterra Energy by 463.5% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. REAP Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Coterra Energy by 190.1% during the second quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company’s properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

