TruNorth Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Pfizer Inc. $PFE

TruNorth Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,726 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,216 shares during the quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 11.1% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 132,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,358,000 after purchasing an additional 13,228 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its holdings in Pfizer by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,413,472 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,817,000 after buying an additional 17,032 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,283,000. Westbourne Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,411,000. Finally, Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Pfizer by 90.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,255 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 18,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $27.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $154.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.14. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $20.92 and a one year high of $30.43.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $14.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.43 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 16.84%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Pfizer has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.900-3.100 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PFE shares. Bank of America raised their price target on Pfizer from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen cut Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Pfizer from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Pfizer from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.29.

Check Out Our Latest Report on PFE

Pfizer Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.