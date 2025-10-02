Rep. Cleo Fields Purchases Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Representative Cleo Fields (D-Louisiana) recently bought shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER). In a filing disclosed on September 30th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Uber Technologies stock on September 10th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MORGAN STANLEY – E*TRADE #2” account.

Representative Cleo Fields also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) on 9/23/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Opendoor Technologies (NASDAQ:OPEN) on 9/19/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) on 9/18/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) on 9/17/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) on 9/17/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) on 9/17/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) on 9/17/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) on 9/17/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) on 9/17/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) on 9/10/2025.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of UBER stock opened at $96.75 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $93.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.71. The company has a market cap of $201.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 1.48. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.33 and a 12 month high of $101.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.45 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 26.68% and a return on equity of 59.96%. The company’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kilter Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the second quarter worth about $26,000. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Total Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.37, for a total transaction of $28,611,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,132,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,010,721.28. This represents a 20.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.42, for a total transaction of $273,405.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 22,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,239,733.76. This represents a 10.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 604,571 shares of company stock valued at $58,920,741 over the last ninety days. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $101.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.09.

About Representative FIELDS

Cleo Fields (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Louisiana’s 6th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Fields (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Louisiana’s 6th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the primary scheduled on November 3, 2026.

Cleo Fields graduated from McKinley High School in 1980. He earned a bachelor’s degree in mass communications from Southern University in 1984 and a J.D. from the Southern University Law Center in 1987. His career experience includes working as a state legislator and U.S. congressman. When Fields was elected to the Louisiana State Senate in 1986, he was the youngest person ever elected to the State Senate in Louisiana’s history. In 1995, Fields ran for governor of Louisiana, becoming the first African American since reconstruction to make the runoff.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

