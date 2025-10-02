Wabtec (NYSE:WAB) Shares Unloaded Sen. Markwayne Mullin

Senator Markwayne Mullin (R-Oklahoma) recently sold shares of Wabtec (NYSE:WAB). In a filing disclosed on October 01st, the Senator disclosed that they had sold between $15,001 and $50,000 in Wabtec stock on September 23rd.

Senator Markwayne Mullin also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) on 9/24/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) on 9/24/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Accenture (NYSE:ACN) on 9/24/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) on 9/24/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) on 9/24/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF) on 9/24/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) on 9/24/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) on 9/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Wabtec (NYSE:WAB) on 9/23/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) on 8/1/2025.

Wabtec Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WAB opened at $198.65 on Thursday. Wabtec has a 1 year low of $151.81 and a 1 year high of $216.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $192.46 and its 200 day moving average is $193.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.10.

Wabtec Dividend Announcement

Wabtec ( NYSE:WAB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.09. Wabtec had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. Wabtec’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Wabtec has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.550-9.150 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Wabtec will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Wabtec’s payout ratio is currently 14.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective (up previously from $220.00) on shares of Wabtec in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Wabtec from $220.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Wabtec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Wabtec in a report on Monday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Wabtec from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wabtec

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WAB. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wabtec by 30.2% in the second quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 207 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. PFS Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Wabtec by 70.4% in the second quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 121 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in Wabtec by 44.2% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 163 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Wabtec by 7.3% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 797 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in Wabtec by 7.9% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 748 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Rafael Santana sold 1,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.97, for a total transaction of $341,756.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 136,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,974,408.13. This trade represents a 1.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 5,369 shares of company stock worth $1,042,586 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Senator Mullin

Markwayne Mullin (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. Senate from Oklahoma. He assumed office on January 11, 2023. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Mullin (Republican Party) ran in a special election to the U.S. Senate to represent Oklahoma. He won in the special general election on November 8, 2022. Mullin is a member of the Cherokee Nation and one of four Native American members of the 116th Congress. At the age of 20, Mullin took over his father’s plumbing business. He is also a former professional mixed martial artist. Markwayne Mullin graduated from Stilwell High School. Mullin earned an associate degree in construction technology from Oklahoma State University Institute of Technology. His career experience includes owning and founding multiple businesses.

About Wabtec

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based locomotives, equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It offers diesel-electric, battery, and liquid natural gas-powered locomotives; engines, electric motors, and propulsion systems; and marine and mining products.

